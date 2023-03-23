Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $726.23 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.42 billion and approximately $726.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.97 or 0.06346463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018518 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,135,802 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.