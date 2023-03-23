Cardano Price Hits $0.38 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.27 billion and approximately $598.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.90 or 0.06439972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00061756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018263 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,127,647 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.