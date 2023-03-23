Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,364 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $71,678,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,298 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $32,486,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $49,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

