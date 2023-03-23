Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BSCV stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.