Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 80,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day moving average of $459.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

