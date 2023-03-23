Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

