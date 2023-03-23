Carmel Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

