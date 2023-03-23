Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,742 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

