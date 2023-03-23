Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,579 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APG stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. APi Group’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

