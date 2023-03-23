Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 958 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.59 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.