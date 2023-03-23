Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Trading Down 1.4%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cascadia Acquisition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

