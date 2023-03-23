Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.29 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $6.29 million and $139,170.07 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00361654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,438.25 or 0.26286245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

