Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $219.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.