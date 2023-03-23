Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 1.3 %

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

FUN opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

