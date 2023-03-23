CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 3.3% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.29 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00030782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00202603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,370.56 or 1.00161400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09074016 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,645,727.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.