Celer Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.62 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $184.53 million and approximately $38.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

