Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Ross Jerrard Acquires 52,490 Shares

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Ross Jerrard acquired 52,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £52,490 ($64,460.27).

Centamin Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CEY stock traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.28). 5,964,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,736. Centamin plc has a 1 year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,070.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.82.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centamin Company Profile

CEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

