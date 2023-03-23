Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Exelon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

