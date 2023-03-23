Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

