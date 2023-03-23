Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $171.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.72 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.