Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.