Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 731 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

