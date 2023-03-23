CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Plans Dividend of $0.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CESDF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

