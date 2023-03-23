Charles Edward Roy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Stock

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Up 5.7 %
NEV opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.
About Nevada Sunrise Metals
