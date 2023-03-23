Charles Edward Roy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Stock

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Up 5.7 %

NEV opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

