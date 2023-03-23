Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,659,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

