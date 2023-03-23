Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VGT stock traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.17. 210,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,006. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

