Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,523 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 824,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.