Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,405 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in eBay by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 1,003,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

