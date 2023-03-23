Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.