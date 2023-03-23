Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $53.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Chewy Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of CHWY traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,692. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -709.46, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Chewy by 167.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

