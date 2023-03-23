China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

CAAS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 7,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.46. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

