China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
CAAS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 7,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.46. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAAS. StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
