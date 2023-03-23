Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $22.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,644.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,443. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,581.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,539.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

