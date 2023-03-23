Chronos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $361.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

