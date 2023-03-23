Chronos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 3.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $231.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.