CIBC Increases Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$4.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 target price on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE CARE traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,678. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.41 million and a PE ratio of -22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

