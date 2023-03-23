Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Cinemark Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE:CNK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.