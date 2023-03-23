Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $26,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.12. 56,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.