CI&T (CINT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the "Custom computer programming services" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, meaning that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 28.72 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $179.71 million 20.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1435 2551 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.44%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 33.20%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

