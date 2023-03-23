Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Shares of C opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

