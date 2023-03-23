Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

