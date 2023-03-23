Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Civmec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civmec

In other Civmec news, insider Kevin Deery 4,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. Company insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Civmec Company Profile

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

