Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.10

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 469120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

