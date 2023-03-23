Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $154,544.20

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $154,544.20 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,125,130 coins and its circulating supply is 311,290,915 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns."

