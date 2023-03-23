Cobak Token (CBK) Price Hits $0.73

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $53.16 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,386,801 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

