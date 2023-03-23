Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.94

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and traded as low as $46.25. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 156 shares.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

