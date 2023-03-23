Coin98 Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $16.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.01188451 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009624 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.01517165 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

