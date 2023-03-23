Coin98 Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.01188451 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009624 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.01517165 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022053 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

