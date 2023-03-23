Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and sold 383,234 shares worth $18,396,219. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

