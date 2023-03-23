Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.78. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 67,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$78.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

