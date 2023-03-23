Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Columbia Banking System traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 982,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,746,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

